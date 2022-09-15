RecruitMilitary holds job fair for veterans at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A massive job fair for veterans is happening Thursday at Nissan Stadium in the East Club.

There are dozens of organizations set to be a part of the event and possibly recruit you for a new job.

"A RecruitMilitary job fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies. These events are free for U.S veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve," the event website said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2021 employment rate for veterans was coming in lower at 4.4% than non-veterans at 5.3%.

The rate did vary across the country, but Kentucky actually saw that rate at 1.6% in 2021.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.