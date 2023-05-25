'Recycle like a Rockstar' -- volunteers to sort thousands of pounds of trash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday thousands of pounds of trash collected from rivers will be sorted by volunteers on the East Bank by Nissan Stadium.

Hundreds of volunteers will be sorting through 80,614 pounds of trash to recycle in an event called "Recycle like a Rockstar."

The volunteers with Living Lands and Waters and Tractor Supply Company Foundation have been collecting trash from the Mississippi River, the Ohio River, and the Cumberland River on a huge barge.

Thursday they will separate the plastic, glass, and aluminum from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. helping the environment in a big way.

Marti Skold Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation said the most common trash they have seen thrown in the rivers are plastic bottles, and that harms the birds, turtles, and fish that live in and near the river. So everyone should do their part in helping every day.

"This can help. All of us can help. If you see something and you're in a watershed area, if you're in a river area pick up the trash. Pick up those plastic bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans. we've even found, usual enough, a 10-gallon vat of mayonnaise when we've been out doing these cleanups," said Jordan.

This is the first year the Cumberland River has been included in Living Lands and Waters and Tractor Supply Company's yearly cleanup effort, and the group hopes even more volunteers from our area can help out next year.