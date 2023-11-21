Recycle your old, unusable Christmas lights this year at select Walmart locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have any old Christmas lights sitting around you can't use anymore?
For the first time ever, Walmart is giving Nashville customers the option to bring used or broken string lights to select stores to be recycled.
All you have to do is bring your lights to one of the the designated stores near you and deposit them into collection boxes. The boxes are located inside the store by the "General Merchandise" entrance and the "Garden Center" entrance.
Lights will be accepted from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7 at the following stores:
- 175 Beasley Dr, Dickson, TN 37055
- 3600 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067
- 3360 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield, TN 37172
- 2518 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355
- 275 Walton Dr, Waverly, TN 37185
- 570 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167
- 140 Joe B Jackson Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127
- 125 Myers St, Carthage, TN 37030
- 1880 N Main St, Shelbyville, TN 37160
- 7044 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
- 2111 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388
- 615 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN 37087
- 3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040
- 1112 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066
- 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- 2232 Gallatin Pike, Madison, TN 37115
- 1334 N Ellington Pkwy, Lewisburg, TN 37091
- 419 Highway 52 Byp W, Lafayette, TN 37083
- 1680 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042
- 1626 Highway 12 S, Ashland City, TN 37015
- 204 N Anderson Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075
- 2012 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 7100 Hopgood Rd, Fairview, TN 37062
- 2315 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37043
- 4040 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- 515 W Broad St, Smithville, TN 37166
- 3458 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
- 300 Pleasant Grove Rd Ste 600, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
- 225 Wilkinson Ln, White House, TN 37188
- 2900 S Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
- 3035 Hamilton Church Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
- 2421 Powell Ave, Nashville, TN 37204
- 5511 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086
- 589 W Main St, Algood, TN 38506
- 768 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501
- 4424 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076
- 2675 Decherd Blvd, Winchester, TN 37398
- 4959 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Walmart is working with a recycling center to recycle the lights. All holiday lights are accepted, including indoor and outdoor strands and bistro and patio lights, even if they aren't working.