Recycle your old, unusable Christmas lights this year at select Walmart locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have any old Christmas lights sitting around you can't use anymore?

For the first time ever, Walmart is giving Nashville customers the option to bring used or broken string lights to select stores to be recycled.

All you have to do is bring your lights to one of the the designated stores near you and deposit them into collection boxes. The boxes are located inside the store by the "General Merchandise" entrance and the "Garden Center" entrance.

Lights will be accepted from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7 at the following stores:



175 Beasley Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

3600 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067

3360 Tom Austin Hwy, Springfield, TN 37172

2518 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355

275 Walton Dr, Waverly, TN 37185

570 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167

140 Joe B Jackson Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127

125 Myers St, Carthage, TN 37030

1880 N Main St, Shelbyville, TN 37160

7044 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

2111 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388

615 S Cumberland St, Lebanon, TN 37087

3050 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37040

1112 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

2000 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

2232 Gallatin Pike, Madison, TN 37115

1334 N Ellington Pkwy, Lewisburg, TN 37091

419 Highway 52 Byp W, Lafayette, TN 37083

1680 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042

1626 Highway 12 S, Ashland City, TN 37015

204 N Anderson Ln, Hendersonville, TN 37075

2012 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

7100 Hopgood Rd, Fairview, TN 37062

2315 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37043

4040 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

515 W Broad St, Smithville, TN 37166

3458 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

300 Pleasant Grove Rd Ste 600, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

225 Wilkinson Ln, White House, TN 37188

2900 S Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

3035 Hamilton Church Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

2421 Powell Ave, Nashville, TN 37204

5511 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086

589 W Main St, Algood, TN 38506

768 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501

4424 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076

2675 Decherd Blvd, Winchester, TN 37398

4959 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Walmart is working with a recycling center to recycle the lights. All holiday lights are accepted, including indoor and outdoor strands and bistro and patio lights, even if they aren't working.