Red Cross encourages blood donations before the holidays.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is the season for giving, but there is one thing you may not have thought to give this holiday season that's desperately needed — blood.

The Red Cross said this is a busy time of year where people are traveling to see their family, so going to donate blood gets put off.

This is also a difficult season because people get sick more in the winter. With the flu, RSV, and COVID to worry about going around, the Red Cross said that decreases the availability of health donors.

Finally, weather in a lot of the country also has a big impact. Snowy and icy roads end up canceling a lot of blood drives.

That is why the Red Cross is encouraging people to go donate now before you get too bogged down by all of that.

The organization is especially looking for Type O blood and platelet donors.

If you donate between now and December 15 you can get a $10 Amazon gift card just in time for the holidays. Then from the 16th through January 2, donors will get a new long-sleeve Red Cross t-shirt.