Red, White and Zoo to showcase more than 30 wineries and distributors

Jalyn Richardson-Tresvant
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 08, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is inviting all wine lovers to attend a wine sampling event at the end of July!

Red, White and Zoo takes place July 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., letting guests sample beverages from more than 30 wineries and distributors.

They won't just be sampling wine, but a selection of spirits, ciders and craft beers as well.

When they're not strolling through the animal habitats, attendees can also enjoy live music.

Ticket prices vary by entrance time:

  • General Admission is $75 a person for a 7:30 entry time.
  • Conservation Champion tickets are $95 for a 6:30 entry time. (These include free carousel rides and access to the Conservation Lounge)

Zoo members can receive a $5 discount on all tickets through July 22.

