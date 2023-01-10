Redemption Songs: Inside Nashville's jailhouse music studio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music can be life-changing, and listeners can really identify with the lyrics of a song.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is using that art form to help inmates express themselves and learn from their mistakes. They're doing this through The Beat of Life: Redemption Songs program.

"This program uses the power of music and songwriting as a craft and art to reprocess and rethink our adversities, trauma and find the good in them," Beat of life founder Jeni Dominelli said.

"Whether it’s country music or rap music, the lyrics are telling stories of someone’s life. I think it's important for people here to tell their story, and that’s one way of doing that," Davidson County Sherriff Daron Hall said.

The decade-old program has helped thousands of Davidson County inmates grow up and take some responsibility for their actions.

"There’s a connection to songwriting because of the pain and issues people are going through. They can relate to the population and where they are," Sherriff Hall said.

Fernando Escamilla has been in the Davidson County Jail for over a year.

“I’ve been locked up since I was a kid, so growing up was rough. I didn’t have a normal childhood, so expressing myself has always been a part of life," program participant Escamilla said. "I always thought I had to prove myself or fit in. You don’t have to fit in or prove yourself to nobody."

During his stay, he has become a part of the program to help express his feelings. He said really enjoys it.

Sherriff Hall thinks it’s time as a society, people take more responsibility for their actions. It's why they’ve created this unique partnership to give people the opportunity to do so.

"I want to smile and do something productive. I want to make my mama proud," Escamilla said.

Lori Dixon has been running the Beat of Life program with the founder Jeni Dominelli for almost 10 years. She's also the full-time DCSO teacher for the program.

She said the Beat of Life is a music program that opens up the hearts and minds of its participants to see things differently.

"It helps them understand they have the power to rewrite the path of their story. There is hope in the lyrics created here," Dixon said. "Our program delves into music, songwriting, neuromusicology and how our brains react to music and much more. These songs are written with honesty and are honed into incredible songs by the help of some of Nashville’s most inspiring artists. Participants are paired with artists to create their story, their song, and often, their anthem."

Inmates in the program not only write songs but also get to record them. They also own the rights to the song.

Volunteer songwriters and musicians help with the program, including Nashville-based rapper Brian Brown.

“Knowing that we, unfortunately, live in a world where our justice system(s) can actually be unjust, my time with Fernando on behalf of The Beat of Life was just a reminder of how optimistic music is and can be despite whatever circumstances we may face," Brown said. "I probably can’t and shouldn’t speak too much on Fernando’s legal stance, but he deserves a second chance, as I’m sure so many others do and this program has allowed me to give back and use the gift. I’ve been blessed to let him know that you can bounce back. You do have a voice and sooner than later. Hopefully, the world will get to see and hear how you overcame certain adversities and which ways you were able to channel these feelings and emotions. I’m just glad music happens to be one of them."

The Beat of Life is working on publishing a book and a podcast. They're also expanding the program to other jails around the country.

Learn more about the founder's story and the program: here.