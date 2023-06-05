Watch Now
News

Actions

'Refuge for Refugees' concert helps raise money for refugees resettling in Middle Tennessee

listening room.PNG
Araceli Crescencio
Songwriters use their talents to help raise money for refugees finding a new home in Middle Tennessee.
listening room.PNG
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 22:48:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local songwriters used their talents to support a good cause during the Refuge for Refugees concert at the Listening Room Cafe on Sunday.

Dozens of people attended the event focused on raising money for refugees resettling in Middle Tennessee.

The non-profit, Welcome NST, said in the next month Nashville will be welcoming a Haitian family of five and the money from today's event will help them pay for rent, food, and other living expenses.

"One of the artists up on stage, Emily, she's actually welcoming that family here in Nashville. And so the Listening Room has been so generous offering their space and their staff to help us raise funds to get that family started here in America," Head of Development for Welcome NST, Tiffany Everett, said.

The event's fundraising goal was $10,000

If you would like to donate or learn more about Welcome NST, you can visit their website HERE.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great