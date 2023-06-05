'Refuge for Refugees' concert helps raise money for refugees resettling in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local songwriters used their talents to support a good cause during the Refuge for Refugees concert at the Listening Room Cafe on Sunday.

Dozens of people attended the event focused on raising money for refugees resettling in Middle Tennessee.

The non-profit, Welcome NST, said in the next month Nashville will be welcoming a Haitian family of five and the money from today's event will help them pay for rent, food, and other living expenses.

"One of the artists up on stage, Emily, she's actually welcoming that family here in Nashville. And so the Listening Room has been so generous offering their space and their staff to help us raise funds to get that family started here in America," Head of Development for Welcome NST, Tiffany Everett, said.

The event's fundraising goal was $10,000

If you would like to donate or learn more about Welcome NST, you can visit their website HERE.