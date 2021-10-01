Register for the Susan G. Komen Virtual Walk for Breast Cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Susan G. Koman has announced that it's holding a virtual walk fundraising event in Nashville on Saturday, October 30. The event remains virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to join together as one community,” Tim Newman, State Executive Director for Tennessee, said. “The health and safety of our community are, and always have been, our top priorities. After consulting with government health guidance and monitoring the evolving risk to our community, many of whom have compromised immune systems and may be unable to receive a COVID vaccine, we will unite as One community from homes and neighborhoods across the area. No matter where you are, we all feel the presence of our one community every step of the way.”

According to organizers, this year's event includes "a new audio experience" showcasing those affected by breast cancer and a community scavenger hunt during the walk.

You can click here to sign up and begin fundraising.

Funds raised support Komen’s investments in Breast Cancer research, patient care and public policy action at all levels of government.

The event will begin at 9:50 a.m. on October 30 with a Pre-Ceremony Presentation. The Virtual Opening Ceremony begins at 10 with "Walk where you are" beginning at 10:45 a.m.

