Registration deadline for SAT is coming up, and students won't need to sharpen their pencils for it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deadline for high schoolers to register for the SAT is coming up and students will not need to have their pencils ready for the test anymore.

Soon students who will be in testing centers will be the first students to take the test electronically.

The deadline for standard registration for the SAT is Friday, and the late registration deadline is next Tuesday for the March 9th test.

Testing sites in Nashville and Brentwood are already filled, but students can find a seat to take the test in other areas in Middle Tennessee.

Other test dates this spring are scheduled for May 4 and June 1.

The new digital test is shorter than the pencil and paper one — only 2 hours and 14 minutes long compared to three hours.

If you prefer taking your tests with pencil and paper, there are still other options out there for you.

"If a student feels... that they want to take a pencil and paper test, there's the next best test in town, which is going to be the ACT, and ACT right now is still a pencil and paper test," said Robert Franek, editor-in-chief of the Princeton Review. "So I think many students and their families may be making that decision between a digital SAT and pencil and paper ACT."

Students can also contact the College Board to request accommodations to still take the test with a pencil if they prefer.