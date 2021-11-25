Relief coming for train-trapped neighborhoods in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Will relief soon be coming for train-trapped neighbors?

In the past, stopped CSX trains have blocked the only way into and out of the neighborhood on Sadler Avenue for hours at a time.

More recently, neighbors say the trains still block the area, but for shorter periods of time.

The trains come from the nearby CSX Radnor switching yard, where train cars getting added and switched often cause a backup across Sadler.

Now, the federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law will create a nationwide database to document these kinds of blockages, and provide grant money to un-trap blocked neighborhoods.

Plans are in the works for a railroad bridge at Sadler Avenue, but no timeline has been announced.

CSX says they continually evaluate operational plans to minimize the impact of its rail operations on the communities they serve, even next to a busy terminal like the Radnor yard.