Relief program helping families pay bills extended by Metro Council

The program that helps with rent, mortgage or utilities now runs through June 2023.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 07:23:28-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are need help with covering your rent, utilities or mortgage, Metro Council extended a relief program that does just that. The relief program now lasts until the summer of 2023.

This program through the United Way of Greater Nashville started last year with $3 million from the American Rescue Plan.

It helps people who live in Davidson County who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, specifically if they didn't meet the requirements of the HOPE program. That program is done by the Metro Action Commission.

Originally, this relief was only available to people making up to 80 percent of the area's median income. The eligibility for mortgage payment help was expanded and now includes every house hold making up to 100 percent of the area's median income.

"There are federal requirements for use of ARP Funds that require that these funds be expended or obligated on or before December 31, 2024," the resolution reads.

If you are in need of assistance you can find a variety of ways to get help here.

