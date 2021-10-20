Remains found in Perry County identified as 77-year-old missing woman

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the skeletal remains found along the Tennessee River in Perry County belong to Roseanna Zadakaus.

The remains were found Sunday night.

Zadakaus was last seen March 31 near her home in Perry County.

Deputies released Monday that Zadakaus' keys were found close to the remains, but wanted to wait for dental records to determine the identity of the remains.

The unfortunate determination was made Tuesday.

"Let us remember to continue to pray for the friends, family and neighbors of Ms. Zadakaus," said Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems.

Zadakaus was 77-years-old.