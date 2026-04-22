Remains of three children found in a vacant field in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The remains of three children were found in a vacant field in Hickory Hill according to CBS affiliate WREG.

According to Memphis Police Chief C.J Davis, the remains were confirmed to be between the ages of three years old and seven years old.

We will update as we learn more.

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