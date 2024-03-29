'Remember what makes Nashville special:' Nonprofit works to preserve historic buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Historic Nashville Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving history, has teamed up with Ohio-based real estate firm GBX Group to preserve Nashville's historic buildings.

This December, GBX acquired two buildings — the historic Castner-Knott building downtown and the Elm Street Methodist Church on Representative John Lewis Way. Both are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

An easement agreement between GBX and Historic Nashville Inc. will allow altering on the inside of the buildings while protecting the exterior.

It means the outside of both buildings will stay as is forever, even if the ownership changes hands.

"These historic buildings really stand as a physical, tangible way of remembering the people who came before us, the people who built Nashville and made Nashville what it is today," said Ellen Hurd, the president of Historic Nashville Inc.

The Castner-Knott building was a department store founded in 1898 that later moved to 7th and Church. While the inside is now offices and free retail space, the exterior remains the same.

The Elm Street Methodist Church dates back to 1876. It's a structure that once welcomed hundreds in its place of worship. It may become a commercial event venue in the future, but that's still to be finalized.

"I think it's a really exciting time to be in Nashville. There's so much growth happening, so many people moving to the city, but I think it's so important for us as Nashvillians to remember what makes Nashville special, remember where we came from," Hurd added.

Historic Nashville has 25 preserved properties across the city, including the Hermitage Hotel.

GBX says they own eight protected buildings in Nashville, mostly in Rutledge Hill area.