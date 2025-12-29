Remembering 2025: Tennessee's Capitol Hill on trial and the surprise Presidential pardon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the year 2025 comes to and end, NewsChannel 5 is taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year. One of those stories is the federal corruption trial involving a former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide Cade Cothren.

It was a stunning fall from grace, until something unexpected happened right before they were slated to go to prison.

Origins of a Scandal

The corruption saga began in 2019 when NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed racist and sexist text messages between Casada and Cothren. The scandal forced Casada to step down from leadership and Cothren to resign from state government work entirely.

With Cothren needing employment, he and State Representative Robin Smith created Phoenix Solutions, a real company founded by a fake person named Matthew Phoenix, who was actually Cothren using a false identity.

In 2021, the FBI raided their Capitol offices and searched their homes. Casada was still in his bathrobe when federal agents arrived at his residence.

Casada and Cothren were officially arrested and charged in 2022.

Tennessee's Capitol Hill on Trial

During their 2025 trial, prosecutors presented evidence from more than a dozen witnesses and pages of text messages between the two men showing they intentionally concealed their involvement to obtain state mailing contracts and caucus work.

After three days of deliberations, a jury found Casada guilty on most of his charges and Cothren guilty on all charges.

"Elected leaders and their staffs should perform honest services for the citizens that they serve," said Rob McGuire, Acting U.S. Attorney for Middle Tennessee, following the convictions.

Pardon me

However, neither man would report to prison. Cothren took to social media, changing his profile picture and bio on X to appeal directly to President Trump. The strategy worked, and both men received full presidential pardons in early November.

In the eyes of the law, it will be as if nothing ever happened.

In an unexpected twist, Robin Smith, their co-conspirator who cooperated with prosecutors in exchange for a lesser sentence, may be the only person in this corruption scheme to actually serve prison time.

Smith is now asking the judge to reduce her sentence since her co-conspirators were pardoned. It remains unclear if Smith could also be in line for a presidential pardon.

