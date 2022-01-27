Remembering Eliud Treviño: Latino community leader dies from COVID-19 complications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Condolences continue pouring in for tenacious journalist Eliud Treviño.

The well-known leader in the Latino community died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19.

His son who shares the same name, says the out pour and love from the community has been incredible.

“It’s an amazing story honestly. It gave a lot of comfort to know that he helped so many people,”Eliud Treviño said.

A pillar in the community is how Yuri Cunza, President of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce remembers his long-time friend.

"Very enthusiastic. He liked to get people engaged and involved. He had these ideas, bold ideas, big ideas, and I think he materialized many of them,” Cunza said.

Treviño moved to Nashville in the 1990’s from Odessa Texas. In 1999, he founded El Crucero newspaper, becoming one of the first sources of information for the Spanish Speaking community in Tennessee.

Cunza met Treviño a little before the first issue of El Crucero published more than 20 years ago.

“It’s important to know that El Crucero de Tennessee which he was very proud of is perhaps the longest lasting newspaper in this market. It publishes weekly and it hasn’t stopped publishing since he started,” Cunza said.

As the world of media changed around him so did Treviño. He was a radio host for Radio Melodias and then started an online web show.

For Cunza, there’s no doubt Trevino left a lasting mark on the world of Spanish-language news.

"We will remember Eliud. We will miss him, we will not forget his work, his efforts, his contributions, his legacy," Cunza said.

Treviño's wife Aida will now lead El Crucero News and says she’ll continue to build on the legacy Trevino left behind.