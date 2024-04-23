Remembering Nashville teen killed inside middle school 30 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Gun violence among kids seems to be getting worse, but it's not new.

In fact, 30 years ago, 13-year-old Terrance Murray was shot and killed inside the classroom of his middle school. At the time, it was the first shooting inside a Metro School.

On the anniversary of his death, community leaders and police are encouraging parents to talk to kids about gun safety.

Brenda Morrow, the president of the William Edmondson Homesite Park and Gardens Board of Directors remembers Terrance having a beautiful spirit.

"Back then it was a powerful punch to parents and the community," Morrow said.

NewsChannel 5 was there as Terrance was rushed to the hospital and parents consoled their children.

"It was something that made people in the community think how safe my child is going to school?" Morrow explained.

Police say Terrance was accidentally shot by another student while that student was handling a gun, that was brought to campus.

"When things like that happen, you want to point a finger at somebody. For me, I was just like it’s the system and the society. It’s the parenting. There’s so many things we have to touch on to address this," Morrow said.

Brenda personally knew Terrence; he lived in the Edgehill community and helped her take care of the community park and garden.

"Terrance is just one of several kids that have lost their life to gun violence. Gun safety, it's a topic we should all wrap our minds around," Morrow said.

Morrow wants people to remember and honor victims of gun violence but also hopes the community realizes there’s more work to do to combat it.

"It's the responsibility of parents. Responsibility of the system to educate people about gun safety," Morrow said.

Terrence’s family and friends never got the opportunity to see him grow into a man, and it’s a reality many families deal with.

Morrow hopes that teaching kids it will not only honor Terrance but save lives.

"We need to develop strategies more strategies because the ones we have they work, but then again they’re not working," Morrow said.

After Terrance was killed, Metro Schools added new safety protocols, like anonymous ways to report a gun a campus.