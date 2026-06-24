Remembering the Nashville impact of record executive Clive Davis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legendary record executive Clive Davis died at 94-years-old. Truly, Davis had a major impact on Nashville, the country music scene, and many careers of Tennessee-based musicians.

"We're on the road right now," said singer-songwriter Phil Vassar, speaking between rehearsing with his band. "Just hanging up here in the barn and playing these old hits!"

Touring is always a time to reflect on a long career for Vassar.

"It's been a wild ride, man, since I've been in town," he nodded.

It's still amazing to Vassar the people who are part of his journey. It's people like Davis.

Vassar first arrived to Nashville in the 80s. He was gigging in bars and then his own nightclub, hoping to break in to the music business. Through it all he knew the name Clive Davis.

"I know all the stuff Clive had done, especially because of Barry Manilow," Davis said.

"He'd signed Bruce Springsteen."

I couldn't begin to name all the artists Davis signed. They included Janis Joplin, Billy Joel, and this very major one.

"When Whitney Houston came out, I heard her sing and was like, 'oh my God, that's the best singer I've ever heard!" said Vassar.

It was incredible for Vassar when in 1989 Davis co-founded Arista Nashville.

"I signed my record contract with Arista last July, exactly a year ago," Alan Jackson told Talk of the Town in a 1990 interview.

"Arista's known for their pop artists," interviewer Harry Chapman said to Jackson.

"Yes sir, I was the first country act," Jackson said. "It's just a little experiment."

"It was amazing cause Arista was on fire," Vassar remembered.

The roster grew with Pam Tillis, and it kept going.

"Those guys in Brooks & Dunn just blew my mind," Vassar said. "Arista just seemed like the place. I wanted to be on that label so bad."

Vassar had written a bunch of hits for artists including Alan Jackson when he got the chance to meet Davis.

"Clive was such a huge fan of songwriters," Vassar remembered. "He knew every song I'd written for every artist when I met him. He said, 'you gotta have great songs, you gotta have great songs.' It was always about the song with him."

Vassar was later signed to Arista Nashville in 1999.

By the time Vassar started appearing at Fan Fair, the impact of the years of Arista Nashville was felt. Now Vassar had fans lined up.

"It was such a cool time," Vassar said. "The energy in Nashville was huge."

Sony Music Nashville dissolved the Arista Nashville imprint in 2023.

"Clive didn't mess around," Vassar said, remembering Davis. "He made it happen. He was the king. He was the record guy. He was so passionate about music. That was his passion. It was great artistry, great writers, great artists, great singers. It was such a fun time to be part of that."

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