Remembering tornado victim Cheryl Lovett

Brie Lovett
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 11:31:29-04

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family, co-workers, and friends are remembering tornado victim Cheryl Lovett.

She died when a tornado ripped through their family's property in Maury County on Wednesday. Cheryl's daughter, Brie Lovett, said, "Only way we are gonna get through this is support and the Army of family friends strangers that has showed up is a blessing. I was on the porch and it went quiet, my best friend had got through on my phone and yelled take cover. My brother ran to get his 3-month-old twins... I dove head first in my closet as the tornado destroyed my home."

Then, Brie found out her mother, Cheryl, died from her injuries from the storm. Her great aunt, Penny, is also hospitalized.

Here's a look at the damage at Brie's home:

Brie Lovett's home

To help her family donate here.In addition, her work started her a second Go Fund Me page.

On Saturday, Tracy Williams has organized a motorcycle run to benefit the family too.

motorcycle run

Cheryl worked at Stan's Market and Restaurant off and on for nearly 40 years in Columbia.

NewsChannel5's Alexandra Koehn is working on the story, check back soon for updates.

