NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I've gotten to do some stories over the years on shows from Channel 5's past. Without question, the show people have written in asking about the most is the Popeye show in the years it was hosted by Bob Lobertini. You might also know him as Cap'n Bob.

Now, here's the thing. This was a show from more than 60 years ago, and a lot of local television in that time was just live, not being recorded. I haven't seen footage around the station of the actual show. However, I found someone who could still help tell the story; Bob Lobertini's son, Dino Lobertini.

"I can tell you anywhere I've ever lived, I've gotten calls and emails, 'are you kinned to Bob Lobertini?'" Dino said. "For people of a certain age, Bob Lobertini was a big deal."

Well, let's talk about Bob. It was the late 1950s. Bob joined the station. It was then-called WLAC.

"He was one of those people that hit fast," Dino explained. "He made his bacon as a weatherman. He was a pilot. As a pilot, you have to know the weather. He was an artist, so before all the electronics, when he did the maps, he'd take a pen and draw on the map. It looked good. A lot of people couldn't do that."

The early days of local TV are an interesting thing where the familiar faces tended to wear a lot of hats. Some video in the NewsChannel 5 archive shows Bob hosting morning music show Country Junction. He co-hosted the Slimnastics exercise show. Then there was the Popeye show.

In the late 50s, Popeye cartoons started running on local TV stations across the country. WLAC would fill the remainder of the time slot with something in-studio. Local kids would make up the audience. Anchorman Bill Jay actually started hosting the show before it was taken by Cap'n Bob. The show ran from the late 50s into the 60s. It moved around the schedule and went by several names, though most will likely remember it as Popeye and Friends.

"I think he embraced it all, honestly," Dino said of his father. "The set was just a big piece of plywood, painted to look like the side of a ship. There was [a puppet], Bobo the Clown. Bobo would pop out. The shtick with kids was to go pinch Bobo's nose."

"It was just exciting to be around," Dino said, remembering his visits to work with his dad in the 60s. "I just loved the TV station from this early age. [My dad] loved kids, which is part of the reason why I think the Popeye show did so well. It's a God-given ability, and when the red light comes on people can tell when you're genuine. My dad didn't fake it. He was himself. I remember being proud he was so well-liked and that so many people recognized him."

Toward the end of his life, Bob went back and forth working here in Nashville and the San Francisco television markets. Bob Lobertini died in his mid-40s from a brain hemorrhage.

"He was my guy, and when I lost him, it was tough," Dino said.

Dino was only 17.

"I've had grown men break down and cry when they talk about my dad's passing," he nodded. "They say, 'we miss your dad. He was wonderful.' I spent a lot of years getting to know my dad through the people that worked with him when I came back and did an internship at Channel 5 and later worked there behind-the-scenes. I spent a lot of time asking people what my dad was like. I've gotten to know my dad as a man and a professional."

Dino went on to his own long career in broadcasting. Dino said he's not really surprised by all the people writing in about the Popeye show. Many of them were probably kids who have a core memory of being in the audience of Cap'n Bob.

"I'm fascinated by the connection people have with the personalities, and it's gratifying," Dino said. "Anytime someone brings up my dad, it's gratifying. Y'know. I'm proud of him."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.