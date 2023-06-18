Renewed push aims to restore historic Nashville building, create an African American history museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What was once the site of a slave market is now one of downtown Nashville's oldest buildings.

"It's one of the city's most historic sites, particularly when it comes to African American history. But not just limited to African American history— to Nashville history, too," said Tennessee State University professor, Dr. Learotha Williams.

The Morris Memorial Building, built in the 1920s by the National Baptist Convention, is in the heart of the Historic Black Business District on Charlotte Avenue. Designed by Black architects, the building would go on to house other Black-owned businesses.

But in a city surrounded by new development, the fate of the Morris Building hangs in the balance. Previous attempts by Metro Nashville to purchase the building have failed. Now Metro Council member Zulfat Suara is offering up a new plan.

"The legislation that I'm proposing is actually saying that lets use some of the excess funds that we now have to purchase this building," Suara said.

She wants the city to buy the building for $6 million.

"I think when the government owns the building you can dictate what goes in the building," Suara said.

As for what goes in the building, there's a plan for that too.

"I think people wanted a civil rights museum," Suara said. "I think it's just a question of where do we go. This gives us a place to start."

It was the focus of a panel discussion at another museum Saturday afternoon— the National Museum of African American Music.

"Our history, particularly civil rights history, is as significant as any place in the country," Dr. Williams said. "But when we look at how the story is told, we're lagging behind. This could help bridge that gap."

Advocates hope it can be a place where history is both preserved and honored.

"This is an opportunity for us, tangible, to come together and do something," said Suara.

That proposal will go before Metro Council this Tuesday.