Is Nashville following this trend of rent prices dropping across the country?

Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study shows rent prices continue to drop across the country, but are people here in Nashville seeing that trend?

The study, from research group CoreLogic, looked at 20 cities that did have significant drops.

This study says the year-over rent-price growth in January had its lowest rate of growth since Spring of 2021.

However, rent is still more expensive across the country now than it was before the pandemic.

In Nashville, most people are not seeing a drop. In fact, rent has gone up more than $215 for most households compared to last year according to Zillow.

Some states are taking a look at rental application fees that are keeping costs high. California, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York have already banned or put limits on fees.

Landlords say the fees are necessary, but tenant advocates are pushing for more regulation.

