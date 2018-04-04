Rep. Duncan Cited For Improper Campaign Spending

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Office of Congressional Ethics has cited Representative John Duncan (R-TN) for improper campaign spending.
The board voted 5 to 1 to cite Duncan, saying they have reason to "believe that Rep. Duncan’s campaign committee and leadership PAC expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes."
THE OCE report listed some of the questionable contributions and purchases. They included, almost $25,000 in travel, including a stay at The Greenbrier, an exclusive luxury getaway in the Appalachians.
Almost $30,000 was allegedly spent on tickets to sporting events and concerts. Another $24,000 was spent on private club memberships, including the the Knoxville Quarterback Club.
The OCE report said Rep. Duncan’s campaign committee may have accepted campaign committee may have accepted contributions from individuals who were employed by his congressional office at the time the contributions were made in the form of individual outlays on behalf of Duncan for Congress that later were reimbursed by the campaign committee.
The Board recommended that a further review be conducted on the allegation concerning Rep. Duncan because there is substantial reason to believe Duncan's didn't comply campaign laws.
Duncan has already denied the allegations to the Knoxville News Sentinel.