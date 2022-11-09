Rep. Green leads Odessa Kelly for new 7th Congressional District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For what could be his third term, Rep. Mark Green faces grassroots-Democrat organizer Odessa Kelly for the Tennessee 7th Congressional District.

Green took now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn's seat in 2018. He is a doctor and military veteran. Around 10 years ago, Green started his career in politics in 2012 when he ran for the Tennessee General Assembly. In the state Senate, he served as Senate Commerce Committee vice chair and Senate GOP Caucus chaplain. He is a West Point graduate and former Army flight surgeon.

"We fell very good about the direction of tonight," Tennessee GOP chairman Scott Golden said. "We heard that antidotally today that the voting is heavier than anticipated. I know they have already called the governor’s race. There’s a bunch of these state senate and house races we are going to watch all night. We hope this will be a red wave across the country."

She stood outside a precinct Tuesday night, thanking voters in Nashville. A piece of Nashville now encompasses the district and it now splits Williamson County in two: part in the 7th and part in the 5th. The 7th also features Montgomery County and a swatch of West Tennessee from the Kentucky border to the Mississippi border.

"Every second counts, you know? One of the things we've heard the last three months is that politicians make all these promises and they never see them or show up. That's one of the reasons I ran. I am a grassroots organizer. These are behaviors and actions we have to take."

Kelly is the founder of Stand Up! Nashville. She grew up in East Nashville. She worked in the Napier Community Center for more than a decade. She received the National Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Award for her work fighting for justice for working people, housing justice, and racial equity. She was also a National Courage Award recipient, Nashville Scene's 2018 Activist of the Year, and was awarded the Human Rights Rising Advocate award in 2018.

"It's a win tonight regardless. Do I want to win this race? Absolutely. The people here need representation that's accurate for them. For me, as a woman, I want to make sure women have their rights retained. As a Black woman, I want to make sure we stop stripping away our voting rights. I care about the earth. I am 100% in opposition to anything and everything Republicans are pushing. Mark Green doesn't deserve to represent anyone, especially in the Middle Tennessee area. We want to be ready for all the races to come. That starts with getting experience."