Rep. John Rose concedes Tennessee governor's race, urges Republicans to back Blackburn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Congressman John Rose ended his campaign for Tennessee governor, congratulating Marsha Blackburn on her primary victory and urging Republicans to unite behind her ahead of the general election.

Rose took the stage in Cookeville, telling supporters he had already called Blackburn personally to offer his congratulations.

"We have a general election next, and even though things didn't go our way tonight, I hope you'll join me in supporting our Republican nominee for governor of Tennessee," Rose said.

Rose entered the race after nearly 8 years in Congress, hoping to make the jump from Capitol Hill to the governor's office. Along the campaign trail, he focused on presenting himself as a conservative outsider while also highlighting his experience as a lifelong farmer, businessman, and former Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner. He traveled across the state making his case to voters.

Rose said the campaign will not be defined by what he lost, but by what he gained.

"You know, tonight will be on my mind for a long time to come. It won't be due to things I've lost, but I'll be thinking about the things that I've gained. I'll remember the people who opened their homes and their businesses, and their churches and their communities to our family. I'll remember the friends who stood with me and prayed for me all along the way," Rose said.

Rose also congratulated fellow Republican candidate Monty Fritts and reflected on the relationships he built across Tennessee. He thanked volunteers, campaign staff, friends, and family who supported him throughout the race, saying he will always be grateful for the opportunity to connect with Tennesseans across the state.

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