Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson vying to keep seats in Special Primary Election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, two members of what came to be known as the Tennessee Three — Representative Justin Jones of Nashville and Representative Justin Pearson of Memphis — are on the ballot for Special Primary Election Day.

Both Jones and Pearson were expelled from office for protesting for gun legislation and then reinstated by their local governments. To keep their seats though they still have to go through the special election.

Jones is unopposed on the ballot for the Democratic Party. On the Republican ballot, also unopposed, is Laura Nelson.

That means Jones will go up against Nelson in the August 3rd General Election.

Over in Memphis, Pearson will be up against another Democratic candidate — David Page. Voters will have to see if Pearson or Page make it through to the August election after Thursday. Whoever wins will be unopposed because there is not a Republican candidate running in that district.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. You have to go to your assigned voting location and bring your I.D. You can check your polling location using the Davidson County Election Day Polling Place Finder.