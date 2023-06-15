Watch Now
Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson vying to keep seats in Special Primary Election

Tennessee Lawmakers Expulsion
George Walker IV/AP
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands just before Jones takes the oath of office outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who along with Pearson was expelled last week over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Lawmakers Expulsion
Posted at 5:33 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 06:33:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, two members of what came to be known as the Tennessee Three — Representative Justin Jones of Nashville and Representative Justin Pearson of Memphis — are on the ballot for Special Primary Election Day.

Both Jones and Pearson were expelled from office for protesting for gun legislation and then reinstated by their local governments. To keep their seats though they still have to go through the special election.

Jones is unopposed on the ballot for the Democratic Party. On the Republican ballot, also unopposed, is Laura Nelson.

That means Jones will go up against Nelson in the August 3rd General Election.

Over in Memphis, Pearson will be up against another Democratic candidate — David Page. Voters will have to see if Pearson or Page make it through to the August election after Thursday. Whoever wins will be unopposed because there is not a Republican candidate running in that district.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. You have to go to your assigned voting location and bring your I.D. You can check your polling location using the Davidson County Election Day Polling Place Finder.

