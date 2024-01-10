Rep. Justin Jones silenced on House rules topic after calling Speaker 'drunk with power'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the second day of the legislature gaveling into session, one Democratic lawmaker was already ruled out of order on the House floor.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, was talking about the new House rules before legislators later approved them in a 70-19 vote. Jones was describing a moment on the first day, when House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, wasn't allowed on the elevator at the same time as House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

"The speaker's security pushed the majority leader and said you can't come on. It's about each of us as members and a speaker who is drunk with power," Jones said.

Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, said he found the comment out of order.

"You're not authorized to speak. I would ask you to refrain," Sexton warned Jones after as he looked to want to make another comment from the floor.

Ultimately, the House 68-20 to stop Rep. Jones from speaking on the topic any longer.

What are the new Tennessee House rules?

Tennessee House Democrats have already disagreed with the new rules proposed by Tennessee House Republicans for penalties for lawmakers who speak off topic on a bill. If the House chamber votes that someone should be ruled out of order:



First Offense: A lawmaker can't speak on that same topic for the rest of the day.

Second Offense: The lawmaker's five-minute speaking privileges on a bill will be reduced to two minutes for the next two legislative days.

Third Offense: A lawmaker can't speak for two legislative days.



Under the new proposed rules, visual aids can no longer be used during committee meetings to explain a bill. Lawmakers also must receive permission to enter the dais, clerk's desk and speaker's rostrum. There's also a new regulation that points of order and parliamentary procedure inquiries must now include the majority and minority leaders as they consult the chamber's parliamentarian.

They also changed how extended time for debate is divided up between the parties. Under the new procedure, the majority and minority leaders will get to decide who speaks from each side.

The new rules also will change how the Speaker calls on members to speak and that members of the public can't linger in a chamber for more than 30 minutes after a hearing concludes.