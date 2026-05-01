Replanting Brentwood trees after January storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three months ago, the winter storm cut power, littered streets with debris, and tore down several trees in Middle Tennessee.

Now, the city of Brentwood is working to replace what was lost.

City officials say the weather system tore down close to 700 trees in the city.

"There's so many...so much debris on the roads, on the ground, and then all the parks were pretty much closed, because of the damage...to the trees," remembered Brentwood resident Antonio Valverde.

Brentwood needed a boost, and Arbor Day was the right moment.

Not only did Brentwood plant several new trees in its newest park, but it also gave away 2,500 trees to be replanted across the city.

"There were a lot of people coming in, wanting to get seedlings to replace the trees they'd lost, or maybe they had a tree that they didn't lose, but they lost a major branch to it...and...so they wanted to add to the canopy that they had established in their yard or in their neighborhood," explained Brentwood's community relations director Charles Booth.

While it's been tradition to give away trees during the city's Arbor Day celebration, this year meant even more after the storm damage.

"It was kind of an optimistic, hopeful moment for the city," said Booth, adding that this was the most trees they've ever given away.

If you see a spot where a tree needs to be replanted, Booth suggests getting in touch with the city of Brentwood to let them know.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.