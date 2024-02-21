Report a pothole and get a bumper sticker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a problem we are all dealing with right now, potholes all across Nashville. As crews work to fill them, one local company is helping out by offering a little incentive.

They are called Music Valley Archive and they make merchandise that long time Nashvillians might connect with, such as Bell Witch shirts and a shirt referencing the Parthenon.

After spotting a pothole while driving, Co-founder Tom Gilbert went to hubNashvilleand reported it. He then thought of an idea, a bumper sticker with a purpose.

"Rather than sell these like what if we just gave them out to people for free when they used hubNashville to report a pothole," Gilbert said.

They started with one hundred stickers and even though they are running low, that does not mean you will not see more on the roads.

"If there's enough demand, like we'll print more and I'm kind of like we'll just keep it going as long as there's interest and as long as there's potholes," Gilbert said.

Here is how it works:

Fill out the hubNashville report. Forward your confirmation email to Yeehaw@musicvalleyarchive.com with your mailing address. Wait for your bumper sticker!