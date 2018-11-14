Amazon's Operations Center bringing 5K jobs to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Nashville will be home to Amazon’s new executive operations center -- bringing 5,000 jobs to the area and making it the largest jobs announcement in Tennessee's history.
Amazon made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the location would be its new Operations Center of Excellence and be the company's headquarters for its logistics group.
Amazon has chosen New York City and Northern Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters.
Nashville will serve as the company’s Retail Operations division, which will be located in downtown just north of The Gulch in the Nashville Yards development -- a billion dollar project between Church Street and West End.
The one million square foot office space will house the tech and management functions of the Retail Operations division, including customer fulfillment, customer service, transportation, and supply chain, amongst others.
“Amazon has spent the past year searching the nation for the best possible locations to expand and it chose Tennessee because of our business-friendly policies, low taxes and skilled workforce," Governor Bill Haslam said in a statement.
More than $100 million in incentives offered by Nashville, state for Amazon jobs
The company is making an estimated $623 million capital investment over seven years and creating 5,000 net new full-time jobs with an average pay of $76.32 an hour, which is more than $150,000 a year.
Currently, Amazon employs approximately 2,500 people in the Nashville region across five fulfillment and sortation centers. This operations center is projected to create more than 13,000 jobs for Tennessee’s workforce.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after the announcement.
“Today’s announcement that Amazon will invest more than $230 million and create 5,000 high-paying jobs in Davidson County is outstanding news for Tennessee,” said Corker. “Amazon executives extensively searched the region for an eastern U.S. hub, and the selection of Nashville is testament to our state’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce. With this being the single largest jobs announcement in state history, it is clear that Tennessee is firing on all cylinders. I thank Amazon for deepening their commitment to the Volunteer State and applaud Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe, and their teams for working tirelessly to drive job creation and make our state one of the best places to do business in America.”