Report: Former MNPD officer says some on the force helped state lawmakers abolish community oversight boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New allegations could cause great upheaval at the Metro Nashville Police Department.

A former lieutenant claims Metro Police officers helped write the state law that gutted police oversight boards.

In a special-called meeting of the Community Review Board, the public learned this week about an emailed, 61-page complaint from a former MNPD officer that apparently includes an allegation that some Metro Police officers helped craft the legislation to abolish community oversight boards.

"What I read into this — without going into great detail — it is alleged that MNPD did work to thwart the efforts of any external oversight," said Alisha Haddock, the chairperson.

Nashville's Community Review Board replaced the Community Oversight Board that state lawmakers eliminated in July.

Leading up to that, there were a lot of arguments made against the plan, including that the new state law was narrowly tailored to Nashville.

Before the state disbanded the board, the committee was a resource for residents who wanted more eyes on a case that involved police.