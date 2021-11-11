Watch
Report: Interstate 40 bridge's crack likely dates back to 1970s

AP
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis, Tenn. The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that was closed after a crack was found in the span will begin reopening next week. Transportation officials on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, said the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic on Monday morning. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP, File)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 11, 2021
LITTLE ROCK ARK. (AP) — A report says that a crack in a steel beam that forced the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee for three months likely began when the span was fabricated in the 1970s.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Thursday released reports reviewing the crack that forced the closure of the I-40 bridge spanning the Mississippi River in May.

One of the reports says the crack occurred in a weld between two plates during the bridge's fabrication. The crack was first visible in 2016.

The department in May fired the inspector who missed it.

