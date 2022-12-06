Report: Millions told student loans were forgiven, but they were not

(WTVF) — More confusion is surrounding student loan forgiveness. Recently, millions received an email saying they were approved for forgiveness, but it turns out they were not.

According to CBS News, this mistake impacts 9 million people in total. This is separate from the 16 million debt relief applications that were submitted.

CBS News reports the incorrect messages came from Accenture Federal Services, a contractor with the Department of Education.

There are two pools: people getting the email who had not been approved because of the relief program's ongoing legal challenges and those who got the email before even applying for the program.

According to CBS News, the emails were delivered on November 22 and 23 with the incorrect subject line: "Your Student Loan Debt Relief Plan Has Been Approved."

CBS News reported that what was in the letter was actually correct, which states that they won't know if a person is eligible until the court decides.