Report: Nashville lacks qualified workers to fill health care, tech industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Industries like health care and tech are booming in Nashville, but a new report from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce highlights concern there aren't enough qualified high-skilled workers in Nashville to fill all the available jobs in those fields. While there are too many workers only qualified to work lower-level sales and service industry jobs.

The Greater Nashville Tech Council is trying to increase the number of tech workers through a number of initiatives, including helping coordinate Traveling Tech Days — a program introducing high school students to area tech companies.

"To get a feel for what a career in technology might look like," said Tech Council CEO Brian Moyer. n"The need continues to outpace the supply, so it's time to double down, and do everything we can to provide opportunities for these skills."

