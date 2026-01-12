Report reveals infant care costs more than in-state college tuition in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sending a child to a Tennessee public university costs less than paying for infant daycare, according to the latest State of the Child report.

The eye-opening reality highlights the financial strain facing families across the state.

The report reveals that center-based infant care now costs more than in-state tuition at any of Tennessee's public universities. The average daycare cost is $13,926, while in-state tuition ranges from $8,616 at Tennessee State University to $13,812 at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

State of the Child in Tennessee

"What the report uncovers is not new for any family in Tennessee or, honestly any childcare provider," said Melanie Shinbaum from the Nashville Early Education Coalition (NEEC).

The report shows childcare expenses have surged dramatically over the past five years, with increases ranging from 21% to 31% depending on the type of care. Toddler care has seen some of the steepest jumps, too, with family home care costs rising 31% since 2021.

The financial burden extends beyond individual families, impacting every industry and touching everyone in the workforce. The economic impact extends far beyond individual families. Only 65% of Tennessee children under age 6 have all available parents in the workforce. This suggests many parents are sitting on the sidelines due to childcare barriers.

"More than 80% of Nashville parents have missed work because they can't find affordable childcare 131 It really is an issue for our families, but also for our workforce," Shinbaum said.

A county-by-county breakdown of our area shows infant care costs are highest in Williamson, Wilson, and Rutherford counties, with families in Williamson County paying $15,470 annually for one baby's care.

NewsChannel 5

And unlike college expenses, families don't have years to save for childcare costs or access to scholarships and financial assistance programs.

"College tuition is expensive, and yet, to your point, you have 18 years of planning, you have scholarship opportunities, right? There's public and private assistance," Shinbaum noted.

The State of the Child report is submitted annually to the governor and state legislators, providing a comprehensive look at how Tennessee's children are doing across various metrics, from mental health to academic progress.

Community leaders say solving childcare issues will require collaborative efforts from multiple stakeholders.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth's full report is available at TN.gov/TCCY.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.