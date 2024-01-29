Report shows 'stark disparities' between Nashville district housing costs, wages and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A report from the Strategic Planning and Research Team of Metro Social Services called "Know Your Community" has been released.

It takes data from Metro's 35 districts on issues such as wages, economic status, poverty, housing and educational attainment. According to the release, there are stark differences between the different Districts in areas like income and housing.

The report is sent to Council members to help them better create policy and programs that will help their communities, but it has valuable information for everyone.

What are some of the important statistics that may impact you?

Population

Nashville is growing. The central districts experienced major population growth. Districts 17, 18, 19, 21, 27 and 32 each counted one-in-three to one-in-four people as newcomers.

Cost of Living

In the Southeastern area of Davidson County, several districts have more than on-in-four people who spend at least 35% of their household income on mortgage. The numbers are much lower for Southwestern portions of the County (9.6 to 16.4%) — making the Metro Districts some of the highest and lowest percentages of cost-burdened homeowners.

Household Income

In District 34, household income ($79,000 to $142,382) is more than double that of the whole county together, and more than triple that of the districts with lowest median household incomes ($43,547 to $54,627).

Per capita income is below $30,000 in Districts 2, 13, 18, 21 and 30, but above $50,000 in Districts 19, 23, 25, 34 and 35.

Economic Status

Seven Metro Districts have poverty rates below 8% — 4, 22, 24, 25, 31, 34 and 35. They are all in the southwestern portion of Davidson County.

The highest levels of poverty are in districts in the north central portion of the county, and in a few places in the southeast.

If you would like to see the full report, you can look at these statistics and more online.