Report shows Tennessee ranked 36th in nation for child well-being

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new look at how children are doing here in Tennessee. The latest well-being report ranks Tennessee 36th in the country.

This was from the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, it looks at things like health, economic factors and other things impacting kids.

"As the pandemic ebbs, it is critical that Tennessee strengthen support for children to ensure positive trends continue. Tennessee’s strongest ranking is in education, where the state ranks in the median at 25th. While national advances have occurred in education, Tennessee has clearly improved more than average," the state said in a release.

The report also tackles mental health. The state said we are trending in the wrong direction because 1 in 10 kids are diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

"Tennessee has the opportunity to expand support to help the one in 10 children across the state who are struggling with anxiety or depression get the appropriate care they need," the release said.

Nationwide the report shows how kids of color are disproportionally impacted when it comes to mental health and wellness.

For example, 9% of high schoolers attempted suicide in 2019, but it was higher for black students at 12 percent. Even higher, at a quarter of all American Indian and Native Alaskan students.

"The Casey Foundation calls for lawmakers to heed the surgeon general’s warning and respond by developing programs and policies to ease mental health burdens on children and their families," the release said.

Steps policymakers are being urged to make per the state: