Reports: Amazon to lay off thousands of employees

According to CBS News, Amazon could lay off thousands of corporate workers as soon as this week.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Nov 15, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amazon could soon lay off thousands of workers, according to CBS News.

This comes after sales slowed earlier this year when the company reported two back-to-back quarters of losses before returning to profitability, CBS News said.

It is not clear who will be laid off. The Wall Street Journal reports they are likely going to come from the hardware division.

NewsChannel 5 is watching this developing story as downtown Nashville is home to Amazon's Operations Center of Excellence, which has been home to corporate positions for a few years.

When it comes to corporate jobs at Amazon, the company also froze hiring those kinds of positions. The company says this is because of what is called the "unusual macroeconomic environment," according to CBS News.

Amazon's chief financial officer told investors back in October they are working to tighten their belt.

