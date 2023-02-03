Republican lawmakers propose bill to expand free breakfast and lunch in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Tennessee lawmakers want to make sure your child has access to free breakfast and lunch at school.

The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria. If passed, both breakfast and lunch would be available to every student for free.

The bill, which was filed by two Republican lawmakers, would require the state to reimburse districts for the cost of providing free breakfast and lunch, after federal funds are used.

Currently, if federal funding runs out, school breakfast programs end.

As of right now, there is no fiscal information attached to the bill to detail how much this would cost the state.

If it passes, the free meals will start for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to Feeding America, one in six children faces hunger in Tennessee — so these bills aim to make sure all students have the nutrition they need to stay focused in school.

