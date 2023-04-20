Republicans mull special session on gun violence, but reject Governor Lee's order of protection bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Democrats tried a Hail Mary effort to pass a red flag law in Tennessee after Republicans refused to introduce or consider Gov. Bill Lee's improved order of protection bill.

For supporters of red flag laws, it was a moment they'd been waiting for but not in the form they expected, considering Democrats had to use an obscure rule to get the bill on the floor.

"I rise Mr. Speaker to move to recall Senate Bill 1029 to the floor," said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. "Mr. Speaker, I don’t want to hug another mom knowing we could have done more, knowing that we could have at least tried to do more."

According to Senate rules, if a bill isn't addressed in committee with a majority vote, it can be brought to the Senate floor. Republican Sen. Bo Watson rose in opposition, claiming it set a bad precedent.

"There’s never been an incident when this body has recalled a piece of legislation from a standing committee," said Watson.

When it came to a tabling motion, only one Republican, Sen. Art Swann, of Maryville, sided with the Democrats. Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville and Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, abstained.

"The tabling motion prevails. Senate Bill 1029 remains in the judiciary," announced the Senate Clerk.

"It’s the saddest day I’ve had being a Senator," said Sen. Yarbro, shortly after the vote.

House Republican Caucus Chair Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said passing the governor's proposal was too much, too soon.

"One thing I know after 13 years, when we react and do something quickly, we rarely get it right," Faison said.

Faison did indicate, he's willing to hold a special session geared toward gun violence.

"I think school is about to be out — God forbid nothing else happens. But between now and the very near future, we can put good minds that are not politicians in the room. Get people from all backgrounds to look at this, analyze it," said Rep. Faison. "Spend a few weeks, let’s get it right, let’s get into position to know we can get a touchdown and do some good for the people of Tennessee."

Sen. Yarbro believes those who have waited for this moment, won't let up anytime soon.

"And it’s going to be incumbent on parents and moms and dads and young people to not let them get away with it," he said.

Republicans had every opportunity to extend this legislative session if they wanted to but ultimately chose to wind up the session as early as Friday.

Gov. Lee's team did not respond to NewsChannel 5 request for comment.