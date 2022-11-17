Requirements for pre-K teacher positions relax in an effort to recruit more teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Action Commission's Head Start and Early Head Start programs are in desperate need of teachers for their preschool and pre-K children.

On Thursday evening, a job fair event will be held for all types of school careers. Several people may already be qualified to be a lead teacher for the little ones in the program.

In an effort to recruit more teachers, the Metro Action Commission announced applicants now only need an associate degree instead of a bachelor's to be a lead teacher for the Head Start and Early Head Start program. People with a Child Development Associate who are currently enrolled in a college's Early Childhood Education program may go ahead and apply to be a teacher too.

New lead teachers will go through a readiness program to make sure they are prepared.

The Head Start and Early Head Start programs are the largest early childhood development provider for children from birth to five years old in Nashville.

A total of 52 lead, assistant, infant and toddler teacher positions are available.

Thursday's job fair is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Metro Action Commission main office at 800 Second Avenue N. It can be done in-person and virtually.