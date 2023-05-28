Rescue crews searching for missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews from the Nashville Fire Department and other agencies were dispatched to Party Cove on Percy Priest Lake around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday for a water rescue.

Officials say the last time the person had been seen was when they were going underwater.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews helped provide care for a family member of the swimmer who was experiencing an anxiety attack.

NFD reports that the search for the missing swimmer will continue Sunday morning alongside the Office of Emergency Management and the Tennessee Wildlife and River Association.

No further information is available at this point.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when more details are released.