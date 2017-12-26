Rescue Mission Sees Increased Need For Meals Over Holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Volunteers at the Nashville Rescue Mission served thousands of meals to the less fortunate over the Christmas weekend.
The director of volunteers there, Joy Ferguson said she believes there's an increased need over the holidays for meals at both of the nonprofit's two shelters. The shelter serves breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas day. Each meal sees dozens of volunteers at both shelters, totaling about 300 volunteers on the day.
"It seems like every Christmas it grows and more people want to get involved and it just, it's just such a happy thing and a happy place to be," said Nick Jones, whose family has volunteered at the Rescue Mission for the past eight years. "You see tons of smiles and genuinely thankful people. It just makes you feel good from the time you get here to the time you leave," he said.
Over Christmas Eve and Christmas day, it's estimated the shelters serve more than 4,000 meals to the needy.
Organizers say it's a necessary service, as most have no where to go or are in recovery from alcohol or drug abuse.
"[We're] ultimately, providing hope, providing a hot meal to those who come to the Nashville Rescue mission and we're loving on people," said Ferguson.