Rescued dogs on the mend and getting healthy for adoption

GALLATIN, TENN. (WTVF) — The transformation is incredible.

Just last week, we showed you the rescue of more than one hundred dogs from a house of horrors in Cheatham County, many near death.

Now, with proper love and care, they are bouncing back.

So many of you want to know how to help and perhaps adopt.

The dogs were removed from a home where they were living in awful conditions.

But these animals are amazingly resilient and forgiving.

One hundred and thirteen Maltese, poodle mixes, and Yorkies are now safely at the ARC emergency shelter in Gallatin.

"The grooming and vetting is some of the most transforming moments we can see here," said Michael Cunningham with ARC.

And he points out it's amazing to watch these dogs recover just days after being rescued from a puppy mill.

Months of living in a home with such dangerously high levels of ammonia from urine put animals at risk, some losing sight, but they're on the mend.

Cunningham holds one dog with eye issues.

"Although she's blind, she'd hear me and follow me around.

The conditions of the animals are poor, and animals have several health issues affecting them.

In addition to adults, dozens of puppies were rescued, including these two, which had been prematurely removed from their mother by the unscrupulous breeder, but now they are reunited.

"We are going to get you all cleaned up. She's very protective of her little babies," said Cunningham, holding the mother of the pups..

All of the dogs are now getting the care they need to recover, washing and cutting away all the matted fur.

These before-and-after photos show the incredible transformation.

Cunningham says it will take time for them to recover and regain strength.

And then yes ARC will place the dogs with placement partners rescues and shelters to be available for adoption.

After we first aired this story, so many of you asked about adoption.

Once the animals are placed, ARC will post a list of the local placement partners for those who are interested in adopting.

You can visit their website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com