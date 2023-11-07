Research agency, area superintendents testify about rejecting federal education dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers met again Tuesday to study a pretty controversial concept — rejecting more than a billion dollars annually in federal education funds. So what are the pluses and minuses?

The nonpartisan research group, the Sycamore Institute, did a deep dive study into the plan and testified on Tennessee's Capitol Hill. "The federal government has not always fully funded its commitments," Mandy Spears, the Deputy Director of the Sycamore Institute said.

While they found that Tennessee likely could afford to pay for it, it could also come at a cost. "Many federal requirements could still apply to Tennessee schools even if the state rejected federal K-12 dollars, creating questions that would likely be resolved in court," Spears said. "If rejected, much of Tennessee’s federal education funding would probably go to other states."

Lawmakers also consulted school district leaders, ranging from rural to urban areas. While they say not having strings attached to funding is always helpful, that goes for state funding too. "Are there any strings that the state requires for the money you receive?" asked Rep. Ronnie Glynn (D-Clarksville.)

"Absolutely," Marlon King, Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent said.

"Federal funding plays a role that provides supplemental services and programs that address those specific needs for those students," Toni Williams, Interim Superintendent of Shelby County - Memphis Schools said.

The bigger districts, like Memphis and Nashville, emphasized the importance that the federal funding has been very consistent over the years, which helps them plan budgets. "This funding is vital to MNPS’s most vulnerable students," said Hank Clay, Chief of Staff for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

As long as lawmakers are still studying education funding, Clay said he'd like to see more money instead of just a replacement. "If there’s funding on the table to replace these federal dollars, we would welcome that but ask that it be in addition to -- because our students deserve it," Clay said.

A representative of the U.S. Department of Education is expected to testify on Wednesday.