Residents left to find new homes after East Nashville trailer park sells for millions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trailers off Gatewood Avenue in East Nashville are home to more than a dozen families, among them are Marcela Dominguez and her's.

Dominguez, who has lived in the trailer park for a decade, said one day she returned from work to find an envelope on her porch. After her 10-year-old son read what was inside, she realized it was a letter of eviction.

"I think any mother or father wouldn’t know how to respond to their son, in that moment," said Dominguez in Spanish.

Dan Blommel Gatewood trailer home community

The property was owned by Tony Clouse, the same landlord who they say is selling another mobile home community around the corner.

Back in May, the Gatewood property was rezoned and officially sold in August for $3,025,000. Documents show the current owner as “DICKERSON PIKE 1031, LLC” – its mailing address matches that of the real estate investment firm Wedgwood Avenue. Residents received their eviction notices in September.

Dan Blommel More than a dozen families reside in the Gatewood trailer home community.

David DeJesus has lived with his family on the property for nine years. He said residents have to pay for their own homes to be demolished and with a December deadline looming, they’re asking for more time and money to find a place to live.

"We're just asking for what is just," he said. "For a little more time to get more money and find ourselves a home of our own."

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the current property owner but have not heard back. We also contacted Tony Clouse who sold the property, and were told "no comment."