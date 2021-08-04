Watch
News

Actions

Residents of mobile home park make emotional plea to Metro City Council

items.[0].videoTitle
Residents of an East Nashville mobile home park who say they are being forced from their homes made an emotional plea to Metro City Council members.
Metro Council Meeting_frame_150855.jpeg
Posted at 10:01 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 23:40:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of an East Nashville mobile home park who say they are being forced from their homes made an emotional plea to Metro City Council members.

About 50 families live at the W.C. Company Mobile Home Community on Dickerson Pike.

Homeowners say the property owner has known for over a year he was selling the property to a developer but only gave residents a two months notice that they had to find somewhere else to live.

Read More: Mobile home tenants calling for fair treatment, face sweeping evictions

Many attended Tuesday night's council meeting at which they begged for more time to find new homes and compensation for their losses.

"It's embarrassing the city allows this to happen you are throwing good people out. Look at all these people. That’s the future of Nashville. That’s all your workers. That’s the people building your buildings," said one person who spoke to the council.

The bill that would re-zone the land to make way for the new mixed-use development was deferred until October. The owner of the land wasn't at the meeting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap