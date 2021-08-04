Residents of mobile home park make emotional plea to Metro City Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of an East Nashville mobile home park who say they are being forced from their homes made an emotional plea to Metro City Council members.

About 50 families live at the W.C. Company Mobile Home Community on Dickerson Pike.

Homeowners say the property owner has known for over a year he was selling the property to a developer but only gave residents a two months notice that they had to find somewhere else to live.

Many attended Tuesday night's council meeting at which they begged for more time to find new homes and compensation for their losses.

"It's embarrassing the city allows this to happen you are throwing good people out. Look at all these people. That’s the future of Nashville. That’s all your workers. That’s the people building your buildings," said one person who spoke to the council.

The bill that would re-zone the land to make way for the new mixed-use development was deferred until October. The owner of the land wasn't at the meeting.

