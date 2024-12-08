Resilient: Madison community reflects on strength a year after deadly tornadoes

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The marks from the deadly December 9th tornadoes a year ago are still seen and felt today.

Those in the Madison community are still helping each other rebuild.

The St. Luke Cumberland Presbyterian Church opened its doors to nonprofits and resources so those struggling to rebuild could find help.

They planned for around 200 people to pass through the doors seeking assistance.

The morning of the event, the tornado sirens sounded but not for the danger they indicated about a year ago.

“We literally had the back wall of the gym sucked out, and it took out the interior brick wall,” said Reverand Taylor Young.

The part of the building housing some key ministries in the church has yet to be rebuilt. Fences are up and plans are laid. The exciting part, Young says is they will have even more space for Loads for Love under the new roof.

It's a ministry that feeds the unhoused and washes their clothes while they dine.

“We’ve had to move some things squeeze some things, but I’m really proud of our people,” said Young.

Young knows they're fortunate and flush with help ready to break through red tape and overcome hoops common with disaster recovery.

“It took a long time to find a construction company that didn’t feel like they were trying to take advantage of us and said that they would do a good job. We’ve had members who have dedicated countless hours,” said Young.

“It’s an overwhelming process to go through a loan and so a long-term recovery group is really there to walk alongside the people that just need extra support from the community,” said Alex Dorman, Chair of the Long Term Recovery Group.

The church didn't hesitate to open their doors to those still struggling after the storm, offering resources, a meal, and a way to heal after a year of heartache.

“What can we do to help this person get to their home to stay in their neighborhood to get their lives back on the rails after the tornado blew through last year,” said Dorman.

“This building should be more than a building. It should serve the Maddison community,” said Young.

Proving even a year later, this community is more resilient than the damage thrust upon it.

“There’s a lot of the good parts of the humanity we got to see,” said Young.

For those still seeking assistance rebuilding from the December 9th storms, call 615-270-9255.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@newschannel5.com.