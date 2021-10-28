Restaurant starts 'Tip the Kitchen' initiative retaining staff and maintaining menu prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an attempt to stay competitive in hiring and have high retention among kitchen staff, new downtown Nashville restaurant Church and Union implements "Tip the Kitchen" initiative, proving to save training costs and deliver a stronger experience for patrons in the dining room.

"They work hard, they sweat a lot. They, you know, get little recognition. There's almost no like self-gratifying aspect to that job. Other than putting love into the plate they put up in the window," explained Church and Union Executive Chef Adam Hodgson about the kitchen staff in any traditional restaurant.

He said there has always been animosity between the front of the house and the back of the house in restaurants.

"The front of the house makes it makes a killing in tips every day, the back of the house works off hourly wages," said Hodgson.

That rivalry, combined with post-pandemic times when finding top-notch staff has proven a challenge, the new restaurant joined their restaurant group 4th Street Group in implementing the "Tip the Kitchen" initiative.

"It forces them to think every time they put food on a plate, you know, is this is this something that that I want to serve the guests? Because it's gonna affect my tips, you know, and so it encourages them to A show up for their shifts. If they they missed their shifts. They're not only missing their hourly rate, they're missing the tips that day." said Hodgson. "It encourages them to pick up shifts when people call out. You know, all of the problems that every restaurant faces every day with staffing this this helps control."

