'Restored my faith in humanity: random act of kindness at Hermitage Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lesson in kindness played out this week at a Kroger in Hermitage.

In a Facebook post on the Hip Hermitage group, Stephanie Phillips said she was shopping at the Kroger off Old Hickory Boulevard when she came across an envelope placed right in front of her son's favorite kind of Lunchable.

"To whomever finds this card, enjoy this treat on us!" the front of the envelope read.

Inside, Phillips found a Kroger gift card for $10, along with a note that read: "Today we are celebrating the life of my sister-in-law. She used to work at a Kroger. Everywhere she went she brought joy. We hope this gift card puts a smile on your face."

Phillips took to the Facebook group to share the random act of kindness.

"If you’re the person who left this, please know how much it was appreciated and needed," Phillips wrote. "Being a single parent in this economy is rough, and it lightened my load and restored my faith in humanity."

Phillips said she and her son plan to pay the kindness forward.

"Thank you so much!" Phillips wrote in the Facebook post. "It truly made my day."

